Outlook: The data today is not all that interesting–weekly unemployment, Challenger jobs cuts, May trade balance. But we do get the ADP private-sector estimate, June ECB policy meeting summary and speeches by Fed officials, including hero Bullard, who started this whole 75 bp business.

And while the Fed spoke of either 50 or 75 bp for the July meeting, the smart money is on 75 bp. That’s in part due to a measure by the Fed combining forecasts (index of common inflation expectations comprising over 20 indicators measuring the attitudes of consumers, investors and professional forecasters toward future price increases). “Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Deutsche Bank and Nomura Securities all forecast a big bump in the index when it’s released July 15.” To back down in the neighborhood of a spike is to risk the Fed’s credibility.

Focus on the 2/10 spread means the market sees recession for sure and the Fed needing to back down. It was zero yesterday and -0.04 today, hardly a screaming warning. Besides, commodities, the purported first victims of the coming recession, stopped falling. See the chart and table from Trading Economics.com. The CRB index is still up 19% y/y but nowhere near as high as the peak in early June. Copper in particular posted gains, and to be fair, so did European nat gas.

This could be a temporary halt or the start of something bigger. We are inclined to think it’s just a temporary reprieve after jumping too far the other way and commodity prices will resume a downward move, if only because Europe has only a whisker of a chance of avoiding recession, and the US and/or the rest-of-the-world cannot, in all likelihood, make up for the loss of demand from that direction. Note this a slowly sinking ship, not one of those 90-second things, although when The End comes, it will be 90 seconds.

The End is, of course, of Russia’s making. Talk of capping Russian oil prices at something like $60 still seems foolish, as it depends on getting shippers and insurers to work against their own core business self-interest (shipping and insuring). Experts are fairly sure Putin has a next move up his sleeve.

It’s possible the market is overestimating the damage to the euro and some of the rhetoric is pretty silly–the dollar is king, the euro is uninvestible. Still, for the moment, the euro is on the ropes and to the extent the safe havens are on top, we don’t see the trigger for change–not even a lousy ADP and payrolls. The Fed has told us it’s prepared for employment to suffer. We should believe it.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

