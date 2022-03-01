In today's live stream,Mike Venezia displayed some Oil equities not confirming the move in Crude. He is negative the financials with yields dropping and still owns some tech and cyber.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 22-month low, 1.1000 in focus
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.1110 during Thursday’s Asian session, reversing the corrective pullback the lowest since May 2020 marked the previous day. Oversold RSI, downbeat MACD signals favor intermediate bounces despite suggesting an overall bearish trend.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
AUD/USD retreats from seven-week top near 0.7300, focus on Aussie data, Ukraine
AUD/USD remains mildly offered around a six-week high, recently bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7290, as Thursday’s sluggish Asian session triggered profit booking. Risk appetite improved previously on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, ceasefire.
Bitcoin hits major resistance before BTC begins a 20% price spike
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.