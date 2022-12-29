In today's live stream, Tavi @tavi Costa likes Brazil. He is short USDJPY and long BRLJPY. Tavi said lookout for a credit event next year.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at 0.6800, remains critical for the Australian Dollar
The AUD/USD pair has sensed a minor correction in the early Tokyo session after a perpendicular recovery from 0.6720. The Aussie asset is likely to extend its recovery to near the round-level resistance of 0.6800 as the risk appetite of the market participants has improved dramatically.
USD/JPY: Bearish engulfing pattern spurred a fall below 133.00
The USD/JPY advancement was capped around the confluence of the 20 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), forming a bearish engulfing candle pattern, opening the door for further losses. Therefore, the USD/JPY is trading at 132.90
Gold benefits from softer United States Treasury bond yields, Wall Street gains
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer around $1,815, even with less momentum strength, as traders brace for the final trading day of 2022 on early Friday.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.
The year in review and ahead
Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.