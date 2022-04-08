Precious metals

One of the best trades of 2021 was to be long of commodities. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index gained 27% over the course of the year, marking its strongest twelve months since 2009. Back then, central banks and policymakers engaged in a massive pump of monetary and fiscal stimulus in response to the Great Financial Crisis. This time round, the coronavirus pandemic of 2020/21 triggered another splurge of monetary stimulus from central banks, while governments proved even more eager to counter the devastating economic effects of lockdowns with extraordinary amounts of fiscal stimulus. But whereas the stimulus of 2008/9 failed to boost standard inflation measures (although it certainly lifted equities, bonds, property, and other hard assets), inflation is now showing up everywhere, and affecting everyone. Within the Bloomberg Commodity Index, it was the energy sector which gained most. So, it’s hardly any surprise that consumers are seeing their gas and electricity costs soar. But on top of this, we’re seeing sharp increases in the price of food and clothing as supply disruptions continue to work their way through the financial system. In addition, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not only destroying lives and devastating the country but adding to the economic upset. This last point was emphasised by US Treasury Secretary, and former chair of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, who warned of the ‘enormous economic repercussions’ of the ongoing conflict.

Precious metals lose out

But while the last twelve months have seen crude oil, natural gas, industrial metals, and agricultural commodities all shoot higher, gold and silver have been spurned. Gold lost 3.6% in 2021 while silver was down a thumping 11.7%. This is frustrating for those investors hoping to protect themselves from the effects of inflation by purchasing precious metals. In fact, investors would have been better off putting their savings into an equity tracker fund, or even just holding their cash in the bank, despite the depreciation due to inflation. But why have gold and silver failed so spectacularly as inflation hedges? And could things be about to change?

Interest and interest rates

One problem for precious metals prices has been a lack of interest from investors. According to data from Metals Focus, published by the World Gold Council, investment in gold fell to its lowest level by weight since the precious metal's bear market lows of 2015. Why should this be? Some commentators say that cryptocurrencies have taken over from gold and silver as the ‘go-to’ alternative investment. But perhaps the main headwind for precious metals last year was the belief that the Federal Reserve would be forced to take action to dampen inflation. While such fears had little effect on agricultural commodities and industrial metals where demand is inelastic, the prospect of increased borrowing costs is a major factor in cooling off investor enthusiasm for precious metals. Primarily this is because in most circumstances it costs money to hold and store the physical metals. In contrast, fixed income instruments such as bonds, pay interest, while equities often pay dividends, which come on top of any capital growth. But as we’ve seen since the start of the year, the prices of equities, and bonds, can go down as well as up. This apparently forgotten feature of stocks could see investors looking for other assets to hold.

Tackling inflation

There is now no doubt that the Federal Reserve is determined to tackle inflation by reducing monetary stimulus. This was confirmed by the release of the Fed’s FOMC minutes from its March monetary policy meeting. The consensus is that the central bank will begin winding down its balance sheet at a rate of $95 billion per month starting in May. This is considerably more aggressive than previously expected. The FOMC also intimated that it could raise rates by 50 basis points rather than 25, again starting in May. On the face of it, this should be a considerable headwind for precious metals. But it’s real rates that matter rather than the fed funds itself. That means subtracting the annual inflation rate (say CPI) from the fed funds rate. With CPI currently around 8% and fed funds at 0.5%, the real interest rate is -7.5%. Even if the US central bank pushes rates up to, say, 3% by the end of this year, and assuming CPI drops to 6%, the real interest rate would be -3%. In both cases, inflation is rising faster than interest rates, so monetary policy is not getting tighter. This is not a good environment for holding cash. But the big question is which assets can benefit when interest rates are negative?

Looking back

There have been several occasions when Fed tightening has triggered rallies in gold. Between 1971 and 1974, US interest rates rose by close to 10% while the price of gold rallied over 400%. Then between 1976 and 1980, gold rose over 500% while interest rates rose fourfold. Interest rates and gold also rose together between 2004-2006, and more recently, between 2018-2020. But the relationship doesn’t always hold. One significant time where gold rose while interest rates were flat was between 2008 and 2011.

The link

Why should this be? It’s difficult to know for sure. It could be that as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy investors sell out of equities and look for alternatives and safe havens. It could be that central banks are always behind the curve, acting too late. By the time they acknowledge persistent inflation and announce aggressive measures to counter it, the peak is already over. Alternatively, they never tighten as much as threatened, and we continue to have negative rates. Currently, inflation is running well above interest rates. Hence the debt boom and surging asset prices. It makes more sense to borrow and buy than save because prices are rising faster than the cost of debt. But given the colossal amount of debt that exists in the global economy, it seems very unlikely that central banks would dare push interest rates above inflation. Rather, they will hope for a gentle softening of inflation with interest rates tracking below, in the expectation that debt levels are reduced by inflation. If this proves to be what happens, then precious metals could find themselves back in favour with investors. Unless they turn to cryptos instead.