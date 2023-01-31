GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair hit its support level at around $1.2340 and now it is traded at around $1.2359. Today we could expect the rate to test the resistance level at around $1.24, and if it is not able to pass that level, then it might retreat towards its support level.
