Looking at GBPUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair hit its support level at around $1.2340 and now it is traded at around $1.2359. Today we could expect the rate to test the resistance level at around $1.24, and if it is not able to pass that level, then it might retreat towards its support level.

