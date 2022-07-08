GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that as of yesterday the FX pair is traded at around 1.20 due to the hope of a better leader in the UK after Boris’s resignation. Today we could expect it to be traded around its support and resistance level, between 1.1950 and 1.2050 unless it breaks through one of them.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0200 area
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed into positive territory above 1.0180 following the NFP-inspired drop in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovered after opening in negative territory, putting additional weight on the dollar.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.2000. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength despite the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls growth in June.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 despite rising US yields
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following Wall Street's opening bell and advanced toward $1,750. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the renewed dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to hold in positive territory.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!