Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that as of yesterday the FX pair is traded at around 1.20 due to the hope of a better leader in the UK after Boris’s resignation. Today we could expect it to be traded around its support and resistance level, between 1.1950 and 1.2050 unless it breaks through one of them.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.