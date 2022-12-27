EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past days, the FX pair has been trading in a short range between $1.0580 and $1.0650. Currently it is being traded slightly above that range, giving an uptrend signal.
Today, if it holds above the level of $1.0650-1.0670, we should expect it to test its resistance level of $1.07, and if it breaks through it then it could approach its next strong resistance at around $1.08-1.0830.
Risk Warning for Daily Technical Analysis: We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein, is not to be constructed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
