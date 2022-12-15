EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is being traded at around $1.064, due to the calmer CPI announced and last night’s FED interest rate decision. Today we could expect a correction towards its support level at around $1.06 however during the day the rate’s resistance level at around $1.0680 is expected to be tested. The direction will be clearer after the ECB interest rate decision at 15:15 (GMT+2).
