Looking at EURUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is being traded at around $1.064, due to the calmer CPI announced and last night’s FED interest rate decision. Today we could expect a correction towards its support level at around $1.06 however during the day the rate’s resistance level at around $1.0680 is expected to be tested. The direction will be clearer after the ECB interest rate decision at 15:15 (GMT+2).

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.