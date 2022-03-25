The latest run higher in stocks is being chalked up to reports of progress in Ukraine negotiations. We’ve also seen some mild selling of the US Dollar as a consequence, specifically against the other major currencies.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3200 despite disappointing UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.3200 early Friday amid renewed dollar weakness. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.3% in February. With this reading missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.6%, the pair struggles to gather bullish momentum.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1050 amid softer USD, Eurogroup meetings, yields eyed
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily jump in a week. US dollar struggles to capitalize on hawkish Fedspeak on steady yields, mixed sentiment. German IFO, US housing data and Fed policymakers’ speech will offer additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Gold scales above $1,960 as fears of 50 bps interest rate hike vapors
Gold (XAU/USD) has climbed above $1,960 as the market participants have trimmed the fears of aggressive interest rate policies by the Fed remaining this year. Fed Chair Powell and his colleagues are dictating that the higher interest rates are going to be the new normal.
Bitcoin: Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20.