We’ve just come out of two major central bank meetings within the past 24 hours. The ECB delivered a 75-basis point rate hike as widely expected on Thursday, but surprised the market with a more dovish communication.
EUR/USD braces for second weekly gain around parity ahead of US/German inflation data
EUR/USD pares intraday gains around 0.9980, retreating from daily top, as traders await the key inflation data from Germany and the US on Friday. The major currency pair remains on the way to posting the second consecutive weekly upside while printing mild gains at the latest.
GBP/USD marches towards 1.1600 amid a decline in hawkish Fed bets
GBP/USD is aiming to recapture 1.1600 as DXY struggles amid declining odds for the ultra-hawkish Fed. A slowdown in consumer spending has indicated that the inflationary pressures are exhausting. UK’s novel leadership is focusing on squeezing liquidity through fiscal policy.
Gold battle lines well-defined, with the Fed week ahead
Gold price is keeping its range play intact between the $1,650 and $1,680 price zone heading into the weekly close, as investors continue assessing the recent series of downbeat US economic releases even though the advance Q3 GDP print bettered estimates on Thursday.
Elrond projects a 15% crash after an explosive run
Elrond price has hit a dead end after the recent rally locked horns with a four-month resistance level. Lack of buying pressure coupled with the exhaustion of buyers could be key in triggering a pullback for EGLD.
Week Ahead: Fed and BoE to raise rates ahead of US payrolls
Another extraordinary week is coming up. The Fed is almost certain to raise rates, putting the spotlight on Chairman Powell, who needs to open the door for a smaller rate hike in December without giving the impression of a pivot.