Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the fx pair is currently traded at the rate of around 135.30. As last night, the FED signaled a lower pace of interest rate hikes, the dollar lost its strong momentum, therefore you can see a big drop in the rate, and today we could expect it to test its support level at around 135.

