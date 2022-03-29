Oil prices

Oil prices are caught in a downward spiral, and yesterday we saw the most significant one-day sell-off since March 15. The sell-off in oil prices is mainly due to the concerns among traders about the new lockdown in China, which has sent oil prices tumbling. Interestingly, this has occurred ahead of the OPEC meeting, taking place on Thursday this week. So far, traders have been worried about the supply shortage due to the increase in oil demand and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine. However, China is one of the biggest consumers of oil, and the cities that have gone under a full lockdown are the backbone of China. Shutting down these cities means a severe reduction in oil.

The current sell-off in oil prices represents an opportunity for many for several reasons. Firstly, the ongoing war situation in Ukraine isn’t going to cool off overnight, and it seems unlikely that the US and its allies can make a U-turn on their sanctions (imposed on Russia) that easily. In addition to this, there is no short-term fix for the oil supply shortage. However, traders are indeed hoping that they will see a more favourable outcome in terms of the Iranian nuclear deal. However, that isn’t that likely, and this is because Tehran has requested the US to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of terrorist groups. The United States indicated the renewal of a nuclear agreement with Iran might not happen soon.

As for the upcoming meeting, traders are optimistic about the possible collaboration among OPEC members. Most traders had concerns that the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other cartel members may cave to the US pressure to break their ties with Russia. However, the UAE endorsed its relationship with Russia as the Energy Minister confirmed that their alliance with Russia will stay.