Where is GBP/AUD headed next?

GBP/AUD traded slightly higher during the European morning Thursday after it hit support at 1.8767 yesterday. Overall though, the pair looks to be trading within a descending triangle since July 27th. In theory, these patterns tend to be bearish, however, we prefer to wait for a clear exit out of the formation before we start examining the forthcoming directional wave. For now, we will stay neutral.
In order to start examining the bearish case, we would like to see a dip below 1.8767, the lower bound of the triangle. Such a move would confirm a forthcoming lower low on the 4-hour chart and may signal a short-term bearish reversal. Sellers may then get encouraged to push the action towards the 1.8690 area, marked by the inside swing highs of July 19th and 23rd, the break of which could see scope for extensions towards the 1.8605 barriers, or the 1.8570 hurdles, defined as supports by the lows of July 23rd and 21st respectively.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI turned down after it hit its 50 lines from underneath, while the MACD, although slightly below both its zero and trigger lines, shows signs of turning up. The conflicting indications of those two mechanical studies add more credence to our choice of standing pat until the rate exits the aforementioned triangle.
On the upside, we would like to see a break above 1.8970 before we start assessing whether the bulls have gained full control. This will not only confirm the break above the upper end of the triangle, but also a forthcoming higher high on the 4-hour chart. The first level to get tested after such a move may be the peak of July 30th, at 1.8970, and then the psychological number of 1.9000. If neither barrier is able to stop the bulls, then a break higher could set the stage for the high of May 12th, 2020, at around 1.9130.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1750 as dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a tepid risk tone. Treasury yields drop as softer US CPI data lifts the pressure off the Fed for an imminent tapering. US PPI and Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, USD rebound
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.3850, undermined by mixed UK growth and industrial numbers. The cautious market mood lifts the US dollar's safe-haven demand, adding to the weight on the pair. Focus shifts to US data.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1759 to unleash further upside
Gold price is holding the higher ground above $1750, looking to build onto its recovery from five-month lows, as the US dollar nurses losses amid fading hawkish Fed expectations and weaker Treasury yields.
Bitcoin falters as correction might be on horizon
Bitcoin price suggests more gains are incoming as it holds above a supply zone’s upper limit at $45,321. Ethereum price is trying to breach through a resistance area ranging from $3,240 to $3,533.
US CPI for July shows first signs of inflation peaking
American consumer prices delivered the first hint that the rampant gains since January may have reached their apogee, lending support to the Federal Reserve claim that inflation increases will be transitory.