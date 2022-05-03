The EURUSD has been hovering around 1.05 for the fourth day in a row, which is the last round level point before moving towards parity.
This lull could be interpreted as an attempt by the bears to gain strength before a new decline, or it could indicate that the downside momentum is exhausted.
History and fundamentals suggest that a further downside move after a pause is more likely for now. EURUSD looks oversold by the RSI on the high timeframes above one day. However, history suggests that this oversold pattern appears in this pair at times of historical outlook reassessment, which is well within the current framework.
The EURUSD has fallen for another four months since the Relative Strength Index touched 30 in 2014. It took more than two years for the pair to recover from the bottom.
In 2000 it took nine months to reach the bottom, and it took 25 months before the reversal began.
The EURUSD (assembled from the predecessor currencies to the euro) had an even more pessimistic history in the first half of the 1980s. It took nearly five years after first touching oversold in the monthly timeframes and reaching the bottom before reversing.
The reversal to the upside may be much quicker this time, but investors and traders should not lose sight of a very troubling historical observation.
A consolidation of the single currency below 1.05 would cement a break of the seven-year support area. This may be the first step towards the lows of 2000-2002, at 0.8200-0.8500.
The bulls' ability to defend long-term support could inspire more buyers, sending EURUSD above 1.2200 as it did in 1998, 2017 and 2020.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.