Oil has accelerated its gains over the past week, adding more than 20% to the lows of 28 June, when the latest rally began. Technical factors coming into play and excitement in the markets from robust macro data are adding fuel to the fire
WTI broke above $81 on Monday and is making new multi-month highs after six weeks of strength. Last Monday, the price bounced sharply off its 200-day moving average, confirming the break of a downtrend that has been in place for more than a year.
The medium-term technical picture now points to a rise to the $83.50 area, centring on the May highs and the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement from the rally's start to the first touch of the 200-day MA. However, oil's rally may not stop there and could take it to levels above $90, the double top of October and November last year.
Fundamental factors also support higher prices than we are seeing now. Market investors are cheering lower inflation figures, suggesting that central banks will move more quickly to ease policy, supporting global demand for commodities.
Interestingly, the multi-week price rally has not changed US oil producers' mood. Oil inventories remained at 12.2M BPD last week - just below the average level since the start of the year, signalling a relatively cautious near-term sentiment. The number of active drillers fell to 528 (-2) for the week, the lowest since March last year.
That's a sign of long-term pessimism, which is surprising, given the news that oil consumption has surpassed all-time highs and the supply/demand balance moved into deficit in July. On top of that, the US continues adding jobs, and China is ramping up its stimulus to accelerate economic growth.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, stays above 1.1000
EUR/USD climbed toward 1.1050 following the inflation and growth data from the Euro area but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As markets adopt a cautious stance in the American session, the pair retreats toward 1.1000 and trades in the lower half of its daily range.
GBP/USD loses traction, declines below 1.2850
GBP/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2850 following a bullish start to the week. The modest US Dollar strength weighs on the pair on Monday as markets hold cautious ahead of the Bank of England policy announcements and US labor market data later in the week.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,960
Following a quiet start to the week, gold price advanced above $1,960 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, XAU/USD's trading action remains subdued. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates in a tight channel below 4%, failing to provide a directional clue.
John Deaton calls Ripple XRP case “the most significant non-fraud SEC enforcement action in modern history”
XRP holder community is awaiting the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) next steps to appeal versus Judge Torres’ ruling on XRP status as a security.
S&P 500 News: Apple, Amazon earnings on tap this week
The S&P 500 added 1.01% last week despite experiencing a serious plunge last Thursday. The much-watched index has now advanced in nine of the past 11 weeks and seems poised to keep going despite technical indicators calling it overbought.