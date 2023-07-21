Share:

ECB interest rate decision: Markets looking to September

Next week, the Governing Council of the ECB will meet. With ECB President Lagarde's defacto determination following the last meeting in June, there is little doubt that key interest rates will be raised by another 25bp. The focus of the markets will thus turn to Lagarde's press conference and whether there are any indications of what will happen in September. However, opinions on this are likely to continue to diverge within the Governing Council. On the one hand, inflation rates are falling relatively slowly and the question is open as to how wages and corporate profit margins will develop and thus contribute to inflation. On the other hand, there are early signs that inflationary pressures are easing, while credit demand has weakened and lending has become more restrictive. Given this recalcitrant data, the Governing Council will not commit to an interest rate path beyond July next week. On the contrary, all doors will be kept open and the outcome of the September meeting will be communicated as completely open. The decisive factors will again be the development of data until September, the then new forecasts of the ECB economists, and the strength of the transmission of monetary policy. The markets also assume an open outcome from the September meeting. Divergent indications would trigger a corresponding reaction. We do not expect another rate hike in September, as price pressures should weaken further by then, which should allow the ECB to adopt a wait-and-see stance.

Last rate hike by US Fed?

The outcome of the interest rate decision in the US next week is somewhat more uncertain than for the Eurozone. However, another 25bp rate hike is very likely there as well. The main argument for this is the June survey of meeting participants at the FOMC, the interest rate decision-making body of the US Fed. In the survey, 16 of 18 respondents said they expected higher rates by the end of the year, with 12 assuming at least two rate hikes of 25bp each. The data since then has dampened inflation risks, but not to a degree that would warrant a sharp reversal of sentiment among FOMC members. The latest inflation data showed current price pressures easing for the first time in a long time, but it was just one month. The FOMC is waiting for a sustained trend. June labor market data showed further cooling, but overall the labor market remains firm. Retail sales growth in June weakened from previous months, but overall the US economy will show solid growth for the second quarter.

The markets will mainly be waiting for the outlook for the way forward. Indications from the Fed could be somewhat more concrete than from the ECB. Indications of a possible pause again in September, as in June, are possible, in our view. After rate hikes of 75bp, 50bp, and 25bp, a renewed pause after a rate hike would be the next step in the slowdown of monetary tightening. All the more so as recent economic data would support this. Fed Chairman Powell will also stress, however, that everything will depend on how the data develops between now and September. We do not expect another rate hike in September.

EZ - Split sentiment remains

Next week (July 24), the flash estimate of the Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Indices for July will be published. In June, the sentiment picture of both service providers and industrial managers had continued to deteriorate. While the reading for services remained high, it declined more than expected. The sentiment picture for industry remained at a low level and deteriorated further from there.

We expect a further deterioration in industrial sentiment in July. However, this should not be too severe, as the destocking in industry should gradually come to an end, leading to a gradual improvement in sentiment in the coming months. There should also be a further cooling of sentiment among service providers, as the catch-up situation has calmed down again after the end of the pandemic. However, sentiment among service providers should remain positive (above 50).

EZ – PMI manufacturing vs. services

Source: Market data provider, Erste Group Research

Against the backdrop of the sentiment data, there is still a high degree of uncertainty for the future economic outlook. There is a gap between Germany on the one hand and France, Italy and Spain on the other in both industry and services. The country-specific purchasing managers' indices will therefore also be relevant for the further economic outlook for the Eurozone.

Download The Full Week Ahead