Commodities were the best-performing asset class of 2021 with everything from metals, energies to agriculture racking up double to triple-digit gains.
As we head into 2022, that trend is definitely set to continue.
Last week, Goldman Sachs signaled in their latest report that “the best place to be in 2022 is commodities” – forecasting huge gains ahead for the entire sector amid a supercycle that has the potential to last for a decade.
There are plenty of reasons why a long list of Wall Street banks are “extremely bullish” on commodities. These include rapidly surging global inflation, tightening supply vs soaring demand, logistical bottlenecks to ever-growing supply chain issues – all combined with a very disruptive economic recovery from the pandemic that shows no signs of fading anytime soon.
The previous two supercycles took place in the 1970s and the 2000s. In both cases, the commodities sector resembled the identical tell-tale signs, as it’s displaying again right now.
If history is anything to go by, then the stage is almost certainly set for commodity prices to skyrocket and reach new all-time highs in the months ahead.
Looking ahead, the major macro event that traders will be watching closely this week for clues on the market's next big move will be U.S Consumer Price Inflation data. The reading is expected to show a record gain of 7%, which would be the largest year-over-year jump in consumer inflation in over 40 years.
Also on the radar will be Producer Price Inflation data as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's nomination hearing before U.S. Senate Banking Committee, which always has the potential to move the markets significantly.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 following last week's drop
Gold advanced beyond the key $1,800 resistance area during the European session on Monday but failed to attract buyers. Heightened odds for a Fed rate hike in March is lifting US T-bond yields and making it hard for the yellow metal to find demand.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.