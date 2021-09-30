Outlook: We wanted something juicy from the central bank powwow in Europe and we got it—Fed chief Powell admitted what many have said for weeks now—the supply chain issues that have pushed inflation up are not going away anytime soon and will extend into next year. But fade they will, and the Fed does not expect the inflation spike to “lead to a new inflation regime, in which inflation remains high year after year.” The other central bank chiefs concurred. As a footnote, DHL’s transportation president says “Global supply-chain issues are likely to last until ‘at least’ February or March next year, with the backlog taking even longer to resolve,” Bloomberg reports.

And the Fed is alert to inflation expectations feeding actual inflation. “We do not see evidence of that now,” he said. As the WSJ puts it, The Fed would consider raising interest rates if it saw evidence that the surge in prices was leading households and businesses to anticipate that higher prices would be entrenched, fueling more persistent inflation.”

The other interesting thing at the summit (that we found) is BoJ chief Kuroda denying that Evergrande is a potential crisis of catastrophic proportions and not a “bubble.” “Extremely speculative investment in the real estate market does not appear to be the case in the Chinese case,” he said. And … “at this stage, it’s quite unlikely that this problem would reverberate and affect the entire Chinese real-estate market or even the entire Chinese economy.” Oh, dear. While he might be right that catastrophe will be avoided, he’s probably not right about no bubble (a word used widely by all the press, including Bloomberg and the Nikkei newspaper). Reporters have been reporting for a decade about the real estate boom, which is the bigger issue and Evergrande just a symptom.

And now that real estate investment is soured and crypto is banned, where are Chinese investors going? The stock market, of course. Last week CNBC “Since late July, daily trading volume in mainland Chinese A shares has held above 1 trillion yuan ($154.56 billion) and climbed to a high for the year of 1.71 trillion yuan on Wednesday, according to Wind Information. That’s about twice the daily average trading volume of the last two years of 840 billion yuan, the data showed. And on Wednesday, trading volume in the Shanghai composite alone was 842.2 billion yuan, the highest since July 2015, the summer China’s stock market crashed amid high speculation.”

It's old data, but telling: “In 2018, about 65% of Chinese private household assets were in real estate, versus 49% in the U.S., according to Noah Research. That means a lot of Chinese capital could come into stocks.” As for the Evergrande fix, the government is getting a respite from market pressures by the happy accident of Golden Week, which starts Friday, Oct 1 and lasts until Thursday, Oct 7. Markets will be closed and the re-organization can go busily on behind the curtain.

We have to think China is fully aware that reputation risk is high and to save face, it has to devise a restructuring and reallocation that appears fair to the Western concept of property ownership rights, or at least not too unfair. If Chinese citizens and organizations get favored treatment over foreigners, as most analysts forecast, it will set China back on its road to being a financial powerhouse competing with London and New York. How do you reconcile communism and private property rights? You can’t. They are diametrically opposed. What solution China devises is going to be fascinating.

In the US, today is the usual release of jobless claims, with the vastly more important payrolls next week. Bloomberg says claims probably fell to “330,000 from 351,000 after two unpredicted increases in a row. Bloomberg Economics points out that anything below 300,000 is historically reflective of healthy labor-market conditions. A peak in Covid cases will boost demand for in-person services, keeping businesses operational and job openings elevated.”

We also get another reading of Q2 GDP, probably the same 6.6% and too laggardly to impress. Fed chief Powell and TreasSec Yellen testify to the House Financial Committee, but the House has other fish to fry—what to do with the rebels in its own party who insist on not breaking up the Biden “Build Back Better” bill, advertised as $3.5 trillion but over ten years, so really $350 billion.

At a guess, attention will focus on whether Congress passes a bill preventing the shutdown of the US government at one minute past midnight tonight. The Senate will vote, probably this morning, on a bill to keep the lights on until Dec 3, but that’s cold comfort given the absolute need to raise the debt ceiling, The US runs out of money on Oct 18 and will default unless Congress can fix itself and/or the Treasury invents a work-around. Remember TreasSec Rubin bought time by borrowing from the Social Security Trust fund and there’s always that trillion dollar coin.

Nobody believes the US will default but it’s a non-zero probability. As in other crises of the US’ own making, the global anxious head for safe havens in the dollar, yen and Swiss franc. We still find it surpassingly weird that the yen and Swiss franc are not rallying on both the China and US troubles. And the central bank chiefs may have assuaged inflation fears for moment with the admission of transitory being longer than we thought, but in practice, supply chains and dire shortages don’t get fully fixed in six months. The nay-sayers who see these problems persisting well past next March are probably right. What are the effects? The Fed has said what it will do, but the ECB will dither, caught again between the inflation-obsessed crowd and the keep-it-going crowd. The BoE has the same insoluble issue. It’s actually easier in Japan, where forecasts of inflation over even 1% have been wrong for two decades.

Again, unless the creek rises—US default—the dollar can thrive, subject to the usual re-positioning and profit-taking by the Big Players. And even then, if default is real, it’s not clear the dollar gets sold. It’s still the ultimate safe-haven. All the same, we are uneasy about a falling Swiss franc and yen.

Fun Tidbit: We read a lot of stuff and skim even more. Last evening we found one column by an experienced FX advisor saying the dollar will strengthen if the stock market crashes. Then we saw another one from an equally savvy advisor saying the rising dollar is threatened only by a stock market crash. You can easily make up a risk-based story to justify either position.

We have written many times over the years about the relationship between the S&P and the dollar, including in one of the books (CNBC, Trading Around the Clock, Around the World) back at the dawn of history (2001). For most of the time, they move inversely. See the chart. From 4/2018 to 2/2019, they moved in sync. We wrote about it at the time. Why the inverse relationship? You’d think a rising stock market would attract foreign capital from folks who would need to buy dollars. But it could be said they already have dollars and are re-allocating from bonds to stocks. Stocks and bonds are the more inversely correlated, and the dollar is linked perhaps more firmly to the bonds, which accounts for the secondary effect between equities and the dollar. Anyway, don’t believe everything you read.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

