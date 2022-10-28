Next week, US key interest rates will probably be raised again by 75 basis points (bp). Any other decision by the rate-setting FOMC committee would be a big surprise. In September, the survey of meeting participants had shown that the median of interest rate expectations was for rate hikes of 125bp by the end of the year. It was a close call, however. Almost half of the respondents had assumed 100bp by the end of the year. However, the data since September has proved the majority at the time right and does not yet justify a smaller rate move. The September data showed a consistently very strong labor market. Inflation data for the same month also showed no change. Inflationary pressures remained high outside of energy and food. Thus, there is little uncertainty about the coming interest rate decision.

What will be more exciting is the outlook and thus the pace at which things will move after the upcoming meeting. The above-mentioned survey implies that there should be a smaller interest rate step at the next meeting in December. It is likely that Fed Chair Powell will emphasize in the press conference, as he has done in the past, that the size of future rate hikes will depend on the incoming data. At the same time, he said, the September survey is probably the best indication of future interest rate developments. Thus, he will at least not contradict a slower approach. If he gives more concrete indications of a smaller next interest rate step, this could be positively received by the markets.

We believe that the data situation should even trigger only a rate hike of 25bp by the December meeting. The inflation rate should fall by about one percentage point by then, if only due to smaller increases in energy prices. In addition, the very weak US economy since the beginning of the year should be reflected in corresponding data from the labor market. This would be a sign for the FOMC that its interest rate hikes are having the desired effect, which would justify a smaller rate hike.

EZ - Slight growth expected in 3Q

Next week (October 31), a first flash estimate of Eurozone GDP growth in 3Q22 will be published. In 2Q, GDP rose unexpectedly strongly by 0.8% on the previous quarter. At the country level, Italy, Spain and The Netherlands performed better than average, whereas Germany's economy was almost stagnant with just 0.1% growth.

Based on preliminary GDP data from Germany, France and Spain, we expect growth in the Eurozone to accelerate slightly to 0.2% to 0.3% q/q in 3Q. Germany in particular delivered a clear positive surprise in 3Q with growth of 0.3% q/q despite a very challenging environment. The outlook remains difficult, which is why we have lowered our GDP forecast for 2023 to 0.3% growth. In the short term, the continuous decline in wholesale gas prices is a source of hope.

EZ - Inflation expected to remain on an elevated level

In addition, a first flash estimate of inflation for October will be published next week (October 31). In September, inflation across all components rose to 9.9% y/y.

For October, we expect a further slight increase in food price inflation as well as core inflation. However, the rise in food prices should lose momentum in the near future, as global prices for agricultural commodities and energy have been falling for some time. In the case of energy prices, the development will vary at the country level. Countries such as Italy and The Netherlands, where energy inflation reacts promptly to changes on the wholesale markets, could already record a declining dynamic of energy inflation, due to the fall in gas and electricity prices in October. In Germany, on the other hand, we expect energy inflation to increase, following the recent rise in diesel prices. Depending on which factor prevails, Eurozone inflation could be above or below expectations in October.

Warm weather and high inventories have led to a rapid decline in European gas prices in recent trading days. Although a price level of around EUR 100 per trading contract is still high, this represents a substantial easing of the situation after a brief rise to a level of EUR 350 at the end of August. This should also continue the weakening of electricity prices in Europe. Against this backdrop, the probability of a faster decline in energy inflation is increasing, in our view. However, it remains to be seen how the gas price will react when temperatures drop in the coming weeks and household gas consumption rises accordingly.

