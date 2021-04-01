The coronavirus curbs, betting over massive fiscal stimulus by Biden and aggressive vaccinations has helped the greenback hit four month high of 93.43. The short-term gloomy outlook for the European economy, enthusiasm over the US economic recovery and rising Treasury yields have pushed investors towards the dollar's safe embrace. As seen in the chart, break of 93.0 was just a matter of time, but the focus now is until where the rally will continue especially after Biden's additional stimulus announcement and US non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Later today, Biden will plan to unveil his infrastructure and recovery proposal, this has led to fears of rising inflation. 21 Democrats are pushing Biden to include recurring direct payments and an extension of jobless benefits in his economic recovery plan. While, the overall package is expected to be around $2.25 trillion. The Republicans most likely will not be on board with the package. But speculation of additional spending boost will further support the dollar rally.

The forex market seems to have priced in too much inflation risk and any dismal figure from the US Nonfarm payrolls will attract some profit-booking.

As seen in the chart, the US Dollar Index traded with a positive bias throughout the previous month and the counter hit a high of 93.24 levels and closed with a gain of around 2.50%. The index will extend the current pullback rally into next resistance seen between 94-94.35 areas before fresh selling is seen. The areas around 92.25-91.90 are support on intra-month dips. A decisive break below 91.90 will see prices correct towards 90.60/89.95/89 levels again. So recommend to sell on bounce towards 93.85-94.20 for targets of 92.00/90.60.