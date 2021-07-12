We’re into a new summer week of trade and the story is not all that unfamiliar. Plenty of reason to worry. But no one needing to worry because central banks continue to be there to have investor’s backs.
EUR/USD: A little more downside first or up she goes
From an hourly perspective, there has been a significant correction of the latest bullish impulse which leaves bulls at the edge of their seats monitoring for an optimal entry point to catch the next wave to the upside.
GBP/USD teases 1.3900 on softer USD, risk-on mood
After rebounding from the low of 1.3756 on Friday, the GBP/USD pair kicked off the new trading week on a subdued note. The pair rallied to the high of 1.3909 in a 150-pips movement. The greenback turns negative in the initial Asian trading hours on Monday.
Gold: Bulls are pushing bears back at daily resistance
Gold prices are at a critical resistance level. Bears could be on the verge of a restest of the solid daily support. Profit-taking ahead of key US inflation and retail sales data for June due next week was also said to have had an effect on the US dollar on Friday.
DOGE bears gathering strength to retest 200-DMA at $0.1732
Dogecoin price eyes a break below this key support on the daily chart. The critical 200-DMA support at $0.1732 remains on the sellers’ radars. DOGE bulls continue to face stiff resistance at the 21-DMA barrier.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.