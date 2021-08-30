Clients often ask when they should sell precious metals. We usually suggest one basic rule around the timing. After that, the decision to sell will depend upon whether your reasons for holding gold and silver have changed.
The basic rule is to avoid selling based on impulse. Humans are emotional creatures and studies show most of us make poor choices when it comes to timing. If you are making a snap decision to sell (or buy) based upon a surge of either fear or greed, odds are you will regret it.
The trick to avoiding an emotional decision about when to sell is to understand why you bought precious metals in the first place and stick to your guns.
Lots of investors see metals as undervalued relative to other assets. Stocks are near all-time highs and appear wildly over-priced based on company earnings. Bonds are near the peak of a bull market which is extraordinarily long in the tooth. Real estate may also be back in bubble territory, particularly in large urban markets.
These days, precious metals are one of very few asset classes which look cheap. For value investors, the time to sell will come when the calculus changes. They should exit when metals look expensive and another investment looks undervalued. Others buy metal as a hedge against inflation.
They recognize saving money in Federal Reserve Notes as a one-way road to becoming poorer. Any cash they have in the bank is guaranteed to be worth less next year, and maybe a lot less. The declining value of the currency unit will eventually crush the value of fixed rate bonds as well.
The time to sell will only arrive when the threat of inflation dissipates. Perhaps the day will come when central bankers and politicians are forced into serious reforms, such as reinstituting honest money connected to physical gold and silver. Maybe an independent and incorruptible currency will emerge and gain widespread adoption. Finally, plenty of investors buy physical coins, rounds and bars as part of a preparedness plan.
History shows that serious inflation is usually accompanied by turmoil and political unrest. They recognize the possibility that metal will be needed, should fiat currencies -- and the governments behind them -- fail. Confidence in virtually all U.S. institutions is in decline, and the Federal Reserve Note is one of them. When ephemeral confidence is all there is backing the currency, it is naive to assume it will live forever. It is hard to guess what might replace the Fed’s “dollar,” should it meet its fate. People buy physical metal to eliminate a lot of the guesswork.
Gold and silver might resume their role as official currency. If they don’t, holders can be certain their bullion will be valuable in exchange for whatever the new currency is. That is the history of metals.
The majority of us bought metals for a combination of reasons outlined above. Absent the need raise cash for some emergency, it won’t be time to sell until the world looks quite a lot different than it does today.
There is no telling when to expect the restoration of honest money, healthy markets and personal liberty. It looks like it will not be time to sell any time soon.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps battling around 1.1800
EUR/USD retained most of its Friday’s gains and trades around 1.18, although tepid European data put a cap to the pair. Eyes on US employment data scheduled for later in the week.
GBP/USD edges higher as investors shrug off UK concerns
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.3750 level, despite Brexit-related shortages and elevated UK covid cases. The US dollar is still on the back foot as the Fed is unlikely to withdraw stimulus soon.
XAU/USD corrects further from three-week highs, hit daily lows under $1810
Gold prices pulled back further during the American session even as the DXY dropped back into negative territory. The ounce fell to $1809.90 hitting fresh daily low. It is hovering around $1810, down almost $10 for the day.
Dogecoin buyers nowhere to be seen as DOGE price dips lower
Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a bit of pause mode as buyers have not been able to push prices above $0.30. After the correction DOGE had on August 24, price action has refrained from paring back those losses with the break of the green ascending trend line.
Dollar slumps on new taper message
Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered no signal on the timing of the taper at Jackson Hole and that left the market more confident that a September move was coming. But it was the way Powell and other Fed speakers began to shape the taper message in a new way.