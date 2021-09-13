The FTSE 100 is one index that could potentially offer good value for medium-term buyers. Weighed down by Brexit concerns and then COVID-19 induced lockdowns the FTSE 100 has room to move higher. Some analysts also think that European shares offer better value than US stocks, so are FTSE’s strong seasonals worth considering this year?

Over the last 10 years, the FTSE100 has risen 90% of the time between October 01 and December 31 with an average return of +2.71%. The largest gain was in 2011 with a 12.30% gain. The largest loss was in 2018 with a -10.24% loss.

Major Trade Risks: Any re-emergence of a vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant could weigh on UK stocks.

