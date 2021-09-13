The FTSE 100 is one index that could potentially offer good value for medium-term buyers. Weighed down by Brexit concerns and then COVID-19 induced lockdowns the FTSE 100 has room to move higher. Some analysts also think that European shares offer better value than US stocks, so are FTSE’s strong seasonals worth considering this year?
Over the last 10 years, the FTSE100 has risen 90% of the time between October 01 and December 31 with an average return of +2.71%. The largest gain was in 2011 with a 12.30% gain. The largest loss was in 2018 with a -10.24% loss.
Major Trade Risks: Any re-emergence of a vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant could weigh on UK stocks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week low on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, the lowest since late August as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
SafeMoon prepares for 50% upswing
SafeMoon price has been on a downswing for roughly two weeks, but this downswing has pushed it close to a stable demand barrier. Assuming the bulls make a comeback here, investors can expect a new uptrend to originate here.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.