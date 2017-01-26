When is Theresa May meeting Donald Trump and how will Affect the Markets?
British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to meet with Donald Trump, president of the United States on Friday. May will be the first world leader to meet with the new president in this new term.
The meeting will take place at the Oval Office and could be the most important encounter regarding the "special relationship" between UK and US.
May told on the BBC: “There will be many issues for us to talk about, because obviously the special relationship between the UK and the US has been strong for many years. “We’ll have opportunity to talk about our possible future trading relationship, but also some of the world’s challenges that we will face, issues like defeating terrorism, the conflict in Syria.”
Key Quotes
How will the UK US GDP and Trump-May Meeting Affect the Markets?
The discussion will, most likely, be comprised of the improvements in the trade and financial relations between the two countries, cuts of bilateral trade taxes, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Syria. Theresa May expressed in a recent interview with the BBC that Trump would like to build a strong relationship with the UK.
Continued Brexit uncertainty over Britain's prospect economic prospects has influenced the business climate. Some corporations have moved or are moving their headquarters, and are cutting the number of their employees based in the UK.
