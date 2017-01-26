British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to meet with Donald Trump, president of the United States on Friday. May will be the first world leader to meet with the new president in this new term.

The meeting will take place at the Oval Office and could be the most important encounter regarding the "special relationship" between UK and US.

May told on the BBC: “There will be many issues for us to talk about, because obviously the special relationship between the UK and the US has been strong for many years. “We’ll have opportunity to talk about our possible future trading relationship, but also some of the world’s challenges that we will face, issues like defeating terrorism, the conflict in Syria.”

