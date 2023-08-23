This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
AUD/USD buyers take a breather while making rounds to 0.6480, after rising the most in three weeks the previous day. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier catalysts after cheering the risk-on mood and downbeat US Treasury bond yields while paying a little heed to the disappointing Australia PMIs.
EUR/USD makes rounds to 1.0860-65 as bulls take a breather after posting a stellar rebound from the 2.5-month low the previous day. The Euro pair cheered the broad risk-on mood and a slump in the US Treasury bond yields while ignoring downbeat data at home to post a notable recovery from the multi-day low.
Spot gold changed course on Wednesday, surging towards the current $1,920 price zone. The US Dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as government bond yields continued to retreat, while Asian stock markets shrugged off the negative tone of their American counterparts and edged higher.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has an uptrend budding, a change of fortune inspired by a recent tweet from technology billionaire, Elon Musk. He endorsed DOGE for yet another time in a recent post on giant social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Downside pressure in Chinese stocks and a run of softer PMIs out of the Eurozone, UK, and US were behind most of the moves in financial markets on Wednesday. Interestingly enough, all of this bad news was taken as a net positive by investors.