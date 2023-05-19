With no pushback from the PBoC at this morning's Fix, I dare say the writing is on the wall that Chinese authorities are encouraging currency depreciation ( to boost exports)— the Yuan( in CNH terms) is now trading above 7.07 to the US dollar — it seems relatively consistent with the PBoC's historical track record of weakening the currency when all else fails especially when the economy is taking a head-first dive in the deflationary plunge tank.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6650 despite fresh US-Sino tensions
AUD/USD is rebounding toward 0.6650, having picked up fresh bids amid a pause in the US Dollar rally early Friday. The Aussie remains unfazed by the renewed US-SIno worries after US and Taiwan reached a deal on the first part of the '21st Century' trade pact. Powell eyed.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 as US Dollar struggles ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0750, fading the rebound toward 1.0800, as bears could be throwing in the towel. The US Dollar is struggling to extend its ongoing bullish moment, despite a cautious market environment. All eyes remain on ECB-speak and Fed's Powell.
Gold sees a dead cat bounce but focus remains on $1,929, Powell Premium
Gold price is nursing losses at six-week troughs near $1,950 early Friday, as the United States Dollar (USD) upsurge takes a breather, awaiting fresh updates on the US debt ceiling issue and US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech due later in the day.
Dogecoin overtakes Bitcoin in daily transactions as DRC-20 capitalizes on Ordinals hype
Over the last month, Dogecoin has lost a chunk of the interest it was receiving from investors due to two reasons. The first is the volatile market, and the second is the rise of other meme coins, such as PEPE and Milady.
What recession?
US stocks are trading higher as investors applauded signs on Thursday that arguably two enormous risks hanging over markets could be diminishing. Although there has been no official pen to paper, there is enough white smoke emanating from Capital Hill for investors to cheer.