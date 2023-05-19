With no pushback from the PBoC at this morning's Fix, I dare say the writing is on the wall that Chinese authorities are encouraging currency depreciation ( to boost exports)— the Yuan( in CNH terms) is now trading above 7.07 to the US dollar — it seems relatively consistent with the PBoC's historical track record of weakening the currency when all else fails especially when the economy is taking a head-first dive in the deflationary plunge tank.

