Weekly Forecast (September 25 – 29, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 608, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 646.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 570, which will be followed by moving down to support level 537.

Monthly Forecast, September – October 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 608,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 770.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 608,2, which will be followed by reaching support level 471,1.