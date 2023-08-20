Share:

Weekly forecast (August 21–25, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 608, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 687 and 786.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 608, which will be followed by moving down to support level 537.

Monthly forecast, July 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 680, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 778.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 638, which will be followed by moving down to support level 587.