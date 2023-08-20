Weekly forecast (August 21–25, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 608, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 687 and 786.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 608, which will be followed by moving down to support level 537.
Monthly forecast, July 2023
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 680, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 778.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 638, which will be followed by moving down to support level 587.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
