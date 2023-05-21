Share:

Weekly forecast, May 22 – 26, 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 625, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 669.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 593, which will be followed by reaching support level 557.

Monthly forecast, May 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 670, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 735 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 770.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 670, which will be followed by reaching support level 593.