Weekly Forecast (January 23 – 27, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 723, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 760 and 799.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 723, which will be followed by moving down to support level 693.6.
Monthly Forecast, January 2023
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 723, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 947,2.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend is not expected this month.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
