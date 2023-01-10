Weekly forecast (January 10 – 13, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 739, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 760 – 769.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 723.4, which will be followed by reaching support level 693.6.

Monthly forecast, January 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 723, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 947,2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend is not expected this month.