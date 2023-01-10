Weekly forecast (January 10 – 13, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 739, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 760 – 769.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 723.4, which will be followed by reaching support level 693.6.
Monthly forecast, January 2023
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 723, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 947,2.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend is not expected this month.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 1.0770
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late May above 1.0770. Hawkish comments from ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2150 as US Dollar weakens
GBP/USD has gained traction and recovered toward 1.2150 after having declined to the 1.2100 area earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes holding in positive territory after the opening bell, the US Dollar struggles to find demand, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold buyers surge on dips, but bearish correction around the corner
Gold rallied early Wednesday to a fresh 8-month high but retreated ahead of Wall Street’s opening to trade in the red around the $1,873 level. Price action remained choppy ahead of the one first-tier event of the week.
BTC Trading Plan: Wait for the fireworks on Thursday and plan for $19,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently trading against a 6% profit for the year after a massive drop in 2022. 2023 has thus far witnessed a nice 180-degree turnaround of sentiment.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI to cap risk on moves
Risk markets remain on the front foot with a positive Asian session leading to modest gains again in Europe on Wednesday morning. Some surprise upside data from Australian inflation and retail sales data was brushed off despite more hawkish possibilities.