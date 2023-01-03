Weekly forecast (January 3 – 5, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 761, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 817 and 848.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 761, which will be followed by moving down to support level 732.

Monthly forecast, January 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 723, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 947,2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend is not expected this month.