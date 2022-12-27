Weekly forecast (December 27 – 30, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 761, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 817.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 761, which will be followed by moving down to support level 723.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 744, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 842 and 947,2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 744, which will be followed by moving down to support level 712,2 and 677.