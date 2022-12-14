Weekly forecast (December 14 – 16, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 723,4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 842 and 902.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 723,4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 677.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 744, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 842 and 947,2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 744, which will be followed by moving down to support level 712,2 and 677.