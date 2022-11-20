Weekly forecast (November 21 – 25, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 842, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 920.6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 842, which will be followed by reaching support level 808.2 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 760.2.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 872.4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 947 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1037.6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 872.4, which will be followed by reaching support level 743.6.