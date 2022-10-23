Weekly forecast (October 24 – 28, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 872.4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 947.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 832.6, which will be followed by reaching support level 791.2.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 972, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1096.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 972, which will be followed by reaching support level 744.

