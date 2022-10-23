Weekly forecast (October 24 – 28, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 872.4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 947.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 832.6, which will be followed by reaching support level 791.2.
Previous week forecast
Monthly forecast, October 2022
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 972, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1096.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 972, which will be followed by reaching support level 744.
Previous week forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
