Weekly forecast (October 3 – 7, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 854, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 947.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 854, which will be followed by moving down to support level 791,25.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 972, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1096.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 972, which will be followed by reaching support level 744.

