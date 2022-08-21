This/Next Week Forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 752, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 778 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 820.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 735.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 688.50.

Monthly Forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 972.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 615.