This/next week forecast (August 8 – 5, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 797, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 845 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 940.

Downtren d scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 797, which will be followed by reaching support level 735 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 688.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 972.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 615.