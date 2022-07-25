This/next week forecast (July 25 – 29, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 846.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 688 and 615.
Monthly forecast, August 2022
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 972.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 615.
Previous month forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
