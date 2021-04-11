This/Next Week Forecast (April 12 – 16, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 624 – 631, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 660 – 677.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 624, which will be followed by moving down to support level 593.

previous week forecast



Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 570.

Monthly Forecast, April 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 633, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 660 and 693.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 633, which will be followed by reaching support level 572.

previous month forecast

