This/Next Week Forecast (April 12 – 16, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 624 – 631, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 660 – 677.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 624, which will be followed by moving down to support level 593.
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 570.
Monthly Forecast, April 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 633, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 660 and 693.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 633, which will be followed by reaching support level 572.
