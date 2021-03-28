This/Next week forecast (March 29 – April 2, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 633, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 660 and 693.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 624, which will be followed by reaching support level 593 and 572.

Wheat

Previous week forecast

Wheat

Fundamental analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 570.

Wheat

Monthly forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 693, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 744.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 624, which will be followed by moving down to support level 572.

Wheat

Previous month forecast

Chart

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

