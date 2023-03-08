Share:

Wednesday forecast (March 8, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 702,4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 720,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 702,4, which will be followed by reaching support level 681,6.

Weekly forecast (March 6 – 10, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 720,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 735 and 756.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 720,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 681,6.

Monthly forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 723, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 947,2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend is not expected this month.