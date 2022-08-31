Wednesday forecast (September 31, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 820.75, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 845.75.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 820.75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 783.25.

Weekly forecast (August 29 – September 2, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 845.75, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 940.25.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 792.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 735.50.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 972.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 615.