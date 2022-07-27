Wednesday forecast, 27 July 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 793, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 843 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 940.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start from resistance 843, or as soon, as the market drops below support level 793, which will be followed by moving down to support level 765.

This/next week forecast (July 25 – 29, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 846.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 688 and 615.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 972.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 615.