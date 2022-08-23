Today’/tomorrow forecast, Tuesday (August 23, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 778, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 820.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 778, which will be followed by moving down to support level 752.
This/next week forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 752, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 778 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 820.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 735.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 688.50.
Previous week forecast
Monthly forecast, August 2022
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 972.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 615.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD has recovered modestly toward 0.9950 in the European session after the German and the EU Composite PMIs for August came in slightly better than expected. Nevertheless, the pair is having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum ahead of US PMI surveys.
GBP/USD struggles to extend rebound after mixed PMI data
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.1750 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. The data from the UK revealed a sharp contraction in the manufacturing sector's business activity in August, not allowing the British pound to find demand.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 on fresh DXY run-up ahead of key PMIs
Gold price (XAU/USD) dropped back towards $1,700, retreating from the intraday high near $1,740 heading into Tuesday’s European session, as the market’s risk-aversion returns to the table. US data, risk catalysts could offer an intermediate halt ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Ethereum Classic price to produce a buy trigger before exploding 25%
Ethereum Classic price consolidates after forming a local bottom as Bitcoin price scrambles to find support. ETC's recovery depends on BTC potential upward bounce being triggered, which would be a sweep of the $20,750 support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!