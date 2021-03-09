Tuesday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 645, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 662.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 645, which will be followed by moving down to support level 633.

This/Next Week Forecast (March 1 – 5, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 672, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 695.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 672, which will be followed by reaching support level 637 – 625.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 570.

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 693, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 744.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 624, which will be followed by moving down to support level 572.

