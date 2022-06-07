Tuesday forecast, June 7

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1075, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1143.4

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1075, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1043.2.

This/next week Forecast (June 6 – 10, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1075, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1143.4.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1027.2, which will be followed by moving down to support level 972.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1143.4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1350.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1143.4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 971.