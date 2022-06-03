Today’s forecast, Wednesday, June 3

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1034.2, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1114.4.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1034.2, which will be followed by moving down to support level 972.

Previous day forecast

This/next week forecast (May 30 – June 3, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1168, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1208 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1284.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1143, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1114, 1083 and 1034.

Previous week forecast

Monthly Forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1143.4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1350.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1143.4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 971.