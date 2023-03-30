Thursday forecast, March 30, 2023
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 720,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 771.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 720,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 661.
Weekly Forecast (March 27 – 31, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 720,6, which will be followed by reaching support level 647,2.
Monthly forecast, February – March 2023
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 723, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 947,2.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend is not expected this month.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
